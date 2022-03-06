Manchester United wanted Kamaldeen Suleman - Danish pundit Mikkel Bischoff

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana joined French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes last summer but his transfer was along one coming.



There were lots of speculations about his future as he Ajax agreed a transfer with his club but the player snubbed the Dutch giants.



Clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool , Everton among others were linked with a move for the prodigious talent but he finally landed with Stade Rennes.



According to Dutch football analyst Mikeel Bischoff, Manchester United were interested in signing the 20 year old winger who was a gem for FC Nordsjaelland during his time in Denmark.



The forward scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists in the Danish league last season, and went ahead to sign a 5-year contract with the Rouge et Noir.



He was linked with moves to several clubs but ended up with the French side in a deal worth over 14 million pounds.



According to Mikkel Bischoff Manchester United wanted to sign the talented Ghanaian prodigy before he joined the French Ligue 1 side.



"I know that Manchester United had a look at Kamaldeen Sulemana in FC Nordsjælland, so it is not because the big clubs do not look in Denmark and Scandinavia," Bischoff told Tipsbladet.



"Kamaldeen is probably the greatest talent who has played in the Superliga for 10 years, and it requires a talent of that size before clubs like Manchester United even look," he added.



Sulemana has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Rennais, scoring 4 goals in the process.