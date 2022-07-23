Manchester United set sight on signing Nico Williams

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022
Source: www.dailymailgh.com
England Premiership side Manchester United FC have set their sight on signing Athletic Bilbao young star and Ghana target Nico Williams this summer, Dailymailgh.com understands.
The 20-year-old has courted interest from the Red Devils who are keen to sign him to augment their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Another English giant Liverpool are also believed to be keeping tabs on his current situation and are ready to slash the cash on the young and fast attacker.
The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy played for the Bilbao senior team side last season, making 34 La Liga appearances.
And despite registering three goals, he is already being tipped as a future international for either Spain or Ghana.
Williams, whose elder brother Inaki, has switched international allegiance to Ghana, came through the Bilbao academy.
United are keeping a close eye on the winger’s development at the club – who is touted as the next big thing.