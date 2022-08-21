Manchester United legend Patrice Evra sings Burna Boy's 'Last Last' word-for-word

Sports News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has jammed and sung Nigerian singer Burna Boy's "Last Last" song in his car word-for-word.



Evra was in an ecstatic mood in a video posted on his Twitter handle, singing the song while promoting his autobiography titled 'I Love This Game.'



While signing and enjoying the song's relatable lyrics, he introduced the magazine form of his book, which is now available for purchase.



"Burna Boy my brother, you all burning these people like myself. My book is killing it and now we going paper. We going light so no excuse. Let's go," he said.



The song appears on Burna Boy's new album, 'Love, Damini.' It was the second single off the album that was released in May 2022 before the whole project was released in June.



'Last Last' is one of the album's biggest hits.



Na everybody go for paper back sorry for the remix bro @burnaboy https://t.co/JlhessWjwX pic.twitter.com/ahVM4KJrbA — Patrice Evra (@Evra) August 20, 2022

