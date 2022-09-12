Manchester United legend Patrice Evra coming to Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra is expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday, September 12, 2022, as part of a tour of Africa.



The former French player, who will be touring the country, is scheduled to arrive in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport at exactly 7 pm.



As part of the itinerary, the Manchester United Supporters Union of Ghana have planned to give their legend a rousing welcome and also spend some time with him.



The UEFA Champions League winner will also visit his hometown, Dakar, in Senegal, Ivory Coast and Nigeria as part of his tour.



In a video sighted on his social media page, the retired footballer tweeted, “They didn't believe in Africa, God did #Ghana I'm coming.”



The ex-French international spent eight years at Manchester United, where he developed a good partnership with five-time World best player, Cristiano Ronaldo.



The left-back won 14 titles with Manchester United before joining Juventus, where he also scooped five titles.





JNA/BOG