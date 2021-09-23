Manchester United fans in Ghana go for Congress on November 28

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Manchester United Supporters Club (GMUSC) has scheduled November 28, 2021, for its maiden Congress.



In light of this, a seven-member committee has been set up to provide the roadmap for the Congress and also give a detailed plan on how the event will be held.

The members of the Congress Committee include Sandra Akwetey (Chairperson), Raphael Asiedu Otu (Secretary), Joseph Mark-Aaba, Maxwell Segbedzi-Pongo, Stephen Tenkorang, Florence Afi Doe, and Korley Faithful.





Among the task assigned to the committee by the group is to carve a layout for how the group can extend its membership to other parts of the country and form district and regional branches across the country.



At the inauguration ceremony, the president of the group, Sammy Anim Addo challenged the members to deliver to perfection the task handed them by the group.



He jogged their minds to the nature of their work, stressing that their recommendation will serve as the bedrock for the future success of the group.



In an acceptance speech, the chairperson of the committee, Sandra Akwetwey welcomed the challenge handed them by the group and assured them that they will do a diligent job.



She said that the committee members were honoured with the opportunity handed them and will not let the committee down.