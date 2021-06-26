Manchester United could hijack Kamaldeen Sulemana's move to Ajax

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English giants Manchester United could be hijacking Kamaldeen Sulemana's move to Ajax Amsterdam according to De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij in a podcast.



Earlier this week, reports from Denmark suggested that Ajax and Manchester United are in a battle for FC Nordsjaelland youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana as offers from both clubs seem to have been accepted.



Nordsjaelland coach Flemming Pedersen as quoted by Danish website bold.dk, made it clear that it’s down to the 19-year-old to choose where he’ll be playing next season.



Verweij makes it clear that Ajax have been very close to signing the Ghanaian teenager but the move could be hijacked by Manchester United.



The Netherlands based journalist takes Richarlison’s hijacked move to Ajax by Everton FC in July 2021 as an example.



The Brazilian was on the verge of moving to Amsterdam and ended up going to the Premier League side instead from Watford FC.



"It’s a complicated story. Ajax are out with Nordsjaelland, but Manchester United seem to be too," said Verweij (via Soccer News).



"That boy is in Amsterdam in the Jaz Hotel next to the Arena, pending an agreement between Ajax and his agent about a personal contract. After that he can be examined (medical), but that exam from what I’ve heard was postponed to Saturday.



"That could be time wasting. I’m afraid that Ajax must fear a Richarlison.



"It will probably be much more interesting for that agent to go to Manchester United with Sulemana. The commissions in England are even higher than at Ajax, but I don’t know whether that is also in the player’s interest."



GHANAsoccernet reported earlier in the week that Sulemana has landed in Amsterdam to undergo his medical and apparently sign for Ajax.



But on Friday afternoon, the highly-rated youngster turned up at Nordsjaelland training in Denmark suggesting he has left Amsterdam.



The situation has given more prominence to the link to Manchester United.