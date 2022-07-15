Manchester United's Brian Brobbey pursuit resumes as Ajax deal slows down

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Despite earlier reports claiming that Brian Brobbey had decided to move to Ajax, with Manchester United attempting to hijack the deal at the last minute, new information has emerged that could excite United fans.



The deal between RB Leipzig and Ajax has stalled, according to German publication Bild, because the Dutch champions refused to pay more than €15 million for the forward.



The Red Devils may still try to hijack the deal, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf. The 20-year-old initially wanted to return to Amsterdam, but if the transfer takes too long, he could join the Red Devils.



Brobbey made his Ajax debut in the Eredivisie on 31 October 2020, coming on as a substitute and scoring in a 5–2 victory over Fortuna Sittard.



He made his European debut in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Atalanta on 9 December 2020 and his performance was praised by coach Erik ten Hag.