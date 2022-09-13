Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of one count of rape.



The clearance was under the direction of Judge, Stephen Everett during a trial at Chester crown court on September 13, 2022.



According to The Guardian, the French international was found not guilty of the rape case raised against him by a 19-year-old woman.



Louis Saha Matturie, who is a co-accused by the same woman was also found not guilty of two rape counts and one sexual abuse.



In 2019, the 19-year-old woman accused Mendy and Matturie of multiple rape counts and sexual assaults that occurred in the Man City player's home in Prestbury, Cheshire, on 24 July.



Despite being found not guilty, the two are still on trial for multiple sexual offences.





