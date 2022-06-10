Manchester City release promising Ghanaian players Aminu Mohammed and Kwaku Oduroh

Sports News of Friday, 10 June 2022

English Premier League side, Manchester City have released two Ghanaian players, Aminu Mohammed and Kwaku Oduroh from their team list.



Aminu Mohammed was one of the highly rated players signed by Manchester City after showing a promising career.



The former WAFA player was transferred to the English side for a fee of €1.80m and his release clause was US$ 2m.



Since his arrival at City, Aminu Mohammed failed to meet expectations and was sent on loan to 3 different clubs during his three years spell at the club.



Mohammed was sent on loan to NAC Breda u-21, FC Dordrecht and Lommel SK.



He was part of the Ghana U-17 team that reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 in India.



19-year-old Kwaku Oduroh who was the captain of Manchester City’s under 18 team was also part of the part players who were released by the club.



The right-back Kwaku Oduroh captained City U18s to their league title last season and played 15 times for the under-23s this season.



The defender was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last season following his brilliant performance for City.



The 19-year-old was born in Manchester and went through the club's ranks from the Under-9 level.



Manchester City announced the release of the five players which included Fernandinho, Mohammed Aminu, Jayden Braaf, Rowan McDonald, Kwaku Oduroh.