Managing stadiums is the birthright of NSA - Prof. Twumasi replies critics

Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, has hit back at the Municipal Chief Executive for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Benjamin Kessie, over the 'fight' for the ownership of the redeveloped Tarkwa and Aboso Park.



NSA's visit to the redeveloped Tarkwa and Aboso Park triggered the MCE, who asked them to focus on the already existing stadiums, which are in a deplorable state because they will never allow them to manage the newly built 10,000-seater capacity stadium.



"It's not by force. We'll not allow the NSA to take over. The sustainability of the pitch and the facility will be in the hands of the assembly. We are holding it in the trust of the people," Benjamin Kessie said.



Reacting to this statement, Professor Peter Twumasi stated that the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly can never take over the management of the facility because it is the property of the National Sports Authority.



"Managing stadiums in Ghana is the birthright of the National Sports Authority and that is what the law says. GoldFields themselves came to us to seek permission before they started the renovation works at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.



"At the said meeting, they signed a contract to return the facility to us after completing the renovation work. We all know that the Tarkwa and Aboso Park is the property of the NSA and not the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly. No one can take the facility from our care," Professor Peter Twumasi said on Angel TV.



According to reports, Goldfields Ghana invested $16.3 million in the redevelopment of the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.



