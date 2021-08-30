Management of Kotoko, Hearts blinded by passion - Coach Osmanu Seidu

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Vice-Chairman of Greater Accra Coaches Association, Coach Osmanu Seidu, has stated that Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko management are blinded with passion, so they cannot win trophies at all times.



In an interview on Review Sports on Rainbow radio with Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, Coach Seidu stated that Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are eager for results all the time.



He said they [Kotoko and Hearts] do not look at it that sometimes you have to start from somewhere before the better results they are expecting can emerge.



"Passion has closed the eyes of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak management. They influence the coaches too much all because of good results, and they end up do not get what they are looking for," Coach Seidu stated.



He added that the same passion leads them to sack their coaches who can get them better results.



"Hearts of Oak had a good coach in the person of Coach David Duncan, but they ended up sacking him without looking at what he can offer them. Likewise, Asante Kotoko and Coach Maxwell Konadu," he added.



"That is why a club like Hearts of Oak will go trophyless for more than ten years. Coach Duncan was a good coach, but they did not take time with him, and Asante Kotoko did the same thing to Maxwell Konadu due to passion," he stated.