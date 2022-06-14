Manaf Nurudeen the hero as 9-man Ghana beat Chile 3-1 on penalties

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen became the hero as nine-man Black Stars defeated the La Roja of Chile on penalties to pick up the third spot in the 2022 Kirin Cup.



The FC Eupen goalkeeper saved two penalties to ensure that the Black Stars picked up a rare 3-1 win in penalty shootouts to leave Japan with some pride.



Ninety minutes plus added time ended with neither side scoring a goal despite Ghana playing much of the second half with nine players.



The Black Stars turned up today with an improved performance against Chile and created some good chances especially in the first half and early part of the second half.



Otto Addo’s boys came close to finding the net in the first half and moved the ball around sharply and intelligently but could not locate the net.



Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus was the starman in regulation time for Ghana as he improved his ball distribution and made the team transition steadily from defence to attack.



Despite Ghana’s dominance, the first half ended without a goal.



Ghana’s dominance continued in the second half with Kudus, Tetteh and Afena-Gyan probing for a lead that never came.



Benjamin Tetteh hit the woodwork twice, one from a powerful shot in the box and the second from head flick from an Andre Ayew corner.



The direction of the game turned after defender Alidu Seidu was sent off in the 67th minute. Ghana still held their own but conceded possession to Chile after Mubarak Wakaso was sent off in the 78th minute for dissent.



The Black Stars, aided by some good performance from goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen defended spiritedly to see out the game.



In the penalty shootouts, Ghana defeated Chile 3-1 with keeper Manaf Nurudeen pulling two impressive saves.



Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku and Mohammed Kudus scored for Ghana.







