Man arrested for illegal use of Hearts of Oak logo

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A man has been arrested for printing counterfeits of the Hearts of Oak victory shirts



• Hearts of Oak made this arrest public via a Twitter post



• The original Accra Hearts of Oak shirts are being sold at the secretariat of the club



Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, have confirmed the arrest of a young man caught using the logo of the club without approval.



The culprit, according to Hearts of Oak, was caught printing a copy of the victory shifts for sale without any authorization.



Accra Hearts of Oak after being declared champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, July 11, 2021, following their 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals announced that victory shirts are available for fans at their secretariat for GH¢40.



The gentleman in question wanted to take advantage of this to make sales for himself at the expense of the club but has been arrested by the police.



The club has, however, issued a warning to persons who are involved in this illegal act to desist from it as they will be made to face the full wrath of the law when caught.



“We apprehended a culprit who was illegally involved in the printing of victory shirts for sale. We are by this press release warning the public to desist from illegally using the club's logo,” the club tweeted.





We apprehended a culprit who was illegally involved in the printing of victory shirts for sale.

We are by this press release warning the public to desist from illegally using the club's logo.#AHOSC#PositiveEnergy#Champions pic.twitter.com/0wuL6LMcMY — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 13, 2021