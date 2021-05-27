Man Utd fans call for Ole sack afta dem lose Europa League final to Villarreal

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 27 May 2021
Manchester United fans dey para for social media afta dia team lose di Europa league final to Villarreal on Wednesday night.
United lose to di Yellow Submarines afta David de Gea miss di decisive penalty of di game.
Fans dey use #OleOut to tok dia mind about di match and di future of di manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Wetin di fans dey tok?
Thousands of pipo feel like say dem need to chook mouth for di mata. Di #OleOut get ova 47, 000 tweets
See some of dia tweets here.
One manager used Paul properly and won the #UEL, the other one took him off to prepare for a shootout he ended up losing.— Santi (@SantiLUHG_v2) May 26, 2021
You can't make this up. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/1swdN32cJm
Manchester United have been patient enough with Ole. They have accorded him the respect a club legend deserves but it's now time to leave!!! The club has to move forward. Conte, Allegri and Zidane are free to be signed.#OleOut— Eluyera Oladipupo (@Olowokuti1) May 26, 2021
Fergie
De gea pic.twitter.com/YPdJXk6yvU
#OleOut clueless manager who made NO subs until it was too late!!— Fletcher J (@JamesFl53212009) May 27, 2021
United didn't play great. With the squad they have they should've won this but they didn't. United will never win a major trophy with Ole as manager. This was his only chance and he's fluffed it. #Ole_out— don't worry about it (@rractive) May 27, 2021