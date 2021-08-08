Mamudo Moro snatches late equalizer for Mjallby in Swedish top-flight

Sports News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker, Mamudo Moro, climbed off the bench to snatch a late equalizer for Mjallby in their 2-2 draw at Örebro in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday, August 7, 2021.



The 26-year-old managed to control Bergström's somewhat difficult pass in the step and slammed the equalizer behind ÖSK's goalkeeper after just four minutes on the pitch.



This was his third goal in 12 league appearances for Mjallby.



Moro replaced Joel Nilsson in the 80th minute.



Nahir Besara gave the home side an early lead in the 8th minute before Nilsson equalized on 22 minutes.



Örebro regained their lead in the 51st minute through Dennis Collander.