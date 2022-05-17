Maltese champions Hibernians FC sign Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Ghanaian forward, Gabriel Mensah, has joined Maltese champions Hibernians FC ahead of next season, Footballghana.com can report.



The 26-year-old joins the club after leaving fellow Maltese outfit Gudja United at the end of last season.



He played a key role as Gudja United secured a place in the top six.



“Hibernians FC can confirm that an agreement has been reached between the club and 26-year-old Ghanaian forward, Gabriel Mensah,” the newly-crowned Malta champions said in a statement.



Mensah featured 26 times in all competitions for his former club Gudja United, scoring 3 goals last season.



