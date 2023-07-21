Malmö announce signing Ghanaian youngster Banabas Tagoe

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

19-year-old Ghanaian Banabas Tagoe has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmö FF.



The deal comes after an impressive performance during successful trials with the U19 youth team throughout the spring season.



The Ghanaian left-back caught the attention of the club's management after showcasing his skills in both U21 friendly matches and intensive training sessions with the U19 set-up.



"Banabas Tagoe, born in 2004, has during the spring tried out with the association's P19 team. After great efforts, MFF now signs a 3.5-year contract with the left-back," a Malmo statement said.



"Malmö FF strengthens the academy with Banabas Tagoe. The 19-year-old Ghanaian has spent the past few months on trial with the association's U19 team. During his first time in MFF, Taogoe has been tested as a left-back but also has experience of playing in more offensive positions."



"During the spring, he has played two matches, an U21 match against Varberg's BoIS and a training match with P19 against Eskilsminne, with fine efforts."



"Initially, Banabas Tagoe will train with the P19 team. He has signed a contract that runs until the end of 2026.We warmly welcome Tagoe to Malmö FF!"