Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba still hasn't recovered from injury

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Iddrisu Baba is one of the injured fantasy players that will be able to return in the coming weeks.



The Mallorca midfielder has now gone three days without playing in LaLiga. He traveled to Cameroon with his country to compete in the Afcon, but returned injured.



The midfielder has a muscular injury for which there is no medical report since the club is hesitant to release it. In one of his last appearances, Luis Garcia Plaza described this fresh setback for the player.



He was already aware that he had certain issues with Ghana, but he overcome them and developed other problems.



"We already have few casualties. We have been very short of troops in this month of January. Baba was injured today . He has had a muscular problem, although it is not the same as the one in the Africa Cup. He is going to be away for a while, I don't know if it will be two, three or four weeks," said Luis Garcia Plaza 14 days ago.



He is still working outside the group and, except for an express recovery, he will be out on Monday against the Basque team.