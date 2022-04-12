Mallorca coach refers to Iddrisu Baba as "my black" and pleads that he not be misinterpreted

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Javier Aguirre addressed Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba as "my black" and requested not to be misinterpreted since he did it out of love.



"I just saw him in the infirmary, they were doing an electrocardiogram, I saw him well, I told him: 'what's up, black guy', don't get me wrong, it's affection, because fines are going to start coming to me,"



"He was scared, he is young, I saw a wound on his foot, I saw a scared face because they put pacifiers on him, there I saw him worried. I hope it's alright. Don't get me wrong about my black boy, eh, it's affection, don't start, as my children are these bastards", said 'Vasco', after Mallorca's victory over Atletico Madrid.



Aguirre stated that the most important thing was to win regardless of the circumstances, and he placed a high emphasis on the win because Atlético Madrid is a major opponent.



“You have to understand where Atlético de Madrid is, they play the pass in the Champions League against City and that gives victory double value. We were fortunate that this time the penalty fell on our side,” he pointed out.



“The players understand that the path is none other than that, putting individuality at the service of the team, coming together and being solid. They know how to play football, but after several defeats they undermine your spirits, but today they get rid of enormous pressure due to the size of the rival”



Iddrisu Baba has been playing for Mallorca since 2015 rising through the ranks to cement a place in the first team. The midfielder has made eleven appearances for Ghana.