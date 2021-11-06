Mallorca coach heaps praise on midfielder Baba Iddrisu

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

RCD Mallorca coach Luis García Plaza has commended midfielder Baba Iddrisu following his impressive performances this season.



The midfielder has been of the best players for the Spanish outfit, according to Coach Luis Garcia Plaza.



Baba Iddrisu scored last weekend to help Mallorca secure a point against Cadiz in the La Liga.



“So far Baba is being the best of the team. He is having an incredible season. He not only cuts balls, scores goals but also helps in attack. I have already told him that he has to continue working, but he has earned himself the essential role".



The 25-year-old has scored one goal and made 12 appearances for Mallorca this season.



He has been named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.