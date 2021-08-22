Malik Abubakari scores as Malmo go top in Sweden

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Young Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari scored to fire his side to the top of the Swedish top flight in a comfortable home win over Degerfors.



The former Charity Stars forward was handed a start by Head coach

Jon Dahl Tomasson and he made a mark on the 69th minute mark.



With his team already leading by a goal at the tyime, Abubakari doubled the advantage to ensure a two goals cushion for the home side.



Malmo eventually went ahead to by threeunanswered goals to secure a vital win that sees them climb atop the Allvenskan table. With 33 points, ‘Di blåe’ are level on points with second-placed Djugardens who have a game in hand.



Malik Abubakari joined Malmo just this summer and notched his first goal in last week’s league defeat to Goteborg.



He has followed it up with another goal today which takes his tally to 2 league goals so far this term.