Malik Abubakari reacts to scoring for Malmo against Mjallby

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Malik Abubakari has reacted to scoring against Mjallby in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday afternoon.



Malik Abubakari started for the first time this season while the guests had Ghanaian striker Mamudo Moro on the bench.



MFF broke through on the left in the 36th minutes into the game, Malik Abubakari fired in from an acute angle to give the home side a 1 - 0 lead.



Two minutes later it was Birmancevic's turn to score for the home side. Hugo Larsson, who replaced an injured Oscar Lewicki early, launched a beautiful attack in which Nanasi found Birmancevic who finished with the left outside in goal.



After the game a happy Malik Abubakari said:



"We try to be compact. Mjällby has a good team and plays as a team. We have made a good first half and go into the second to kill the match,"



"I try to do everything for the fans and the club. I'm here to give it my all. This is my home. The fans give us good support and we try to continue," he added.