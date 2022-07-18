Malik Abubakari nets debut goal for HJK Helsinki in Finland

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker Malik Abubakari has already announced his presence in the Finnish Veikkausliiga.



The forward only joined the club last Wednesday on loan from Swedish giants Malmo FF for the rest of the year.



After just training for two days with the team, he was named in the matchday squad of HJK Helsinki for the team's clash against VPS this weekend.



In the game played on Saturday, Malik Abubakari missed out on a starting role but was named on the substitute's bench.



His new club started very well and took the lead through a strike from Johannes Yil-Kokko in the 19th minute.



Although Karl Multanen will equalise to restore parity for VPS before the break, HJK Helsinki scored in the 62nd minute through Arttu Hoskonen to retake the lead.



After coming on in the second half, Malik Abubakari excelled and found the back of the VPS net in the 80th minute to seal a 3-1 win for HJK Helsinki at the end of the contest.