Malik Abubakari, Mohammed Iddriss return to Moreirense following loan spells

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The return of Ghana duo Malik Abubakari and Mohammed Iddriss to Moreirense was confirmed this week as they joined the team to start pre-season.



The two players played the past season on loan. Abubakari, a centre-forward, featured for Casa Pia where he was great as he netted 11 goals in 33 games across all competitions.



His compatriot Iddriss, a central midfielder, didn't enjoy his stay at Leiria as he was limited to just four matches and assisted one goal.



They have returned hoping to impress technical handlers so they will be included in plans for the coming season.



However, between the two Abubakari is the favourite to be given a chance in the Portuguese top-flight due to exploits last season.



Abubakari, 21, has a contract with Moreirense until June 2024, compared to 20-year-old Iddriss whose contract expires at the end of the month.



However, there is a possibility his contract would be extended due to his involvement in the pre-season.