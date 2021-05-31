Mali chop ECOWAS suspension, order to return to civilian rule

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Mali coup wey happun last week don force leaders for di Economic Community of West African State, Ecowas to suspend Mali membership.



Di coup wey new president for now, Colonel Assimi Goïta, bin lead go be di second one for di kontri in di last nine months.



Meanwhile Ecowas don tell Mali to immediately nominate new civilian prime minister.



Dem pass di message to di kontri new Interim military leader wey attend yesterday meeting for Ghana.



Di west Africa regional block also want Colonel Assimi Goita to hold elections by February next year.



Ghana foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey follow tell tori pipo say di joinbodi don hala Mali to pick new civilian prime minister shaperly.



Dem gatz follow 18 month transition plan so dem go fit hold presidential election by February next year, Botchwey tok.



Ghana say e de important make Mali dey stand gidigba as di region dey git terrorist activities.



Colonel Goïta bin seize power afta im order di arrest of transitional president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane on 24th of May.



