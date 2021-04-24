Malaria Day 2021: African scientists dey develop malaria wey prove to be 77% effective

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

One new malaria vaccine wey researchers for di Oxford University plus scientists from Burkina Faso develop don prove to be 77% effective against di disease for early trials.



Di figure high pass any treatments wey don dey before.



Dis na major breakthrough in fighting a disease wey dey kill more than 400,000 pipo each year, many of dem children.



Di study wey dey published for Lancet wey involve 450 children wey dey between di ages of 5-17 months from Burkina Faso go now move go large scale trials.



Dem bin split di participants into three groups, di first two groups collect di R21/Matrix-M vaccine (wit either a low dose or high dose of di Matrix-M adjuvant) and di third group collect di rabies vaccine as di control group.



Dem administer di doses from early May 2019 to early August 2019, as na di peak of malaria season be dat.



Di researchers report say di vaccine dey 77% effective in di higher-dose adjuvant group, and 71% for di lower dose adjuvant group.



Dem follow up for 12 months and dem no report any serious adverse effect sake of di vaccine.



For di stage two trials, di vaccine go now move to larger tests wey dem go do across four African kontris.



Di nearly five thousand participants go be children under three years.



Dis new treatment neva prove anything yet but e go be one promising development inside di year wey prove say vaccine dey important.



