Malachi Boateng offers Crystal Palace manager Vieira hope for the future

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian teen Malachi Boateng has been knocking on the doors for first-team football after some splendid displays with the youth team.



The 19-year-old, who was Crystal Palace's U-23 Player of the Season, has continued from where he left off and has been instrumental for the young Eagles this season.



However, his team with the youth side could be coming to an end sooner than expected as manager Patrick Vieira looks to give him first-team football.



The midfielder is expected to start filling the boots of Palace's ageing midfield, which consists of Luka Milivojević, Cheikhou Kouyaté and James McArthur, all in their 30's.



Palace's U-23 manager insists the midfield dynamo has qualities the first team will need going forward.



“This young player has brought so many highs to this training group; he is a pleasure to work alongside. Hopefully, he can develop more and more as the years go by, and we can hear a lot more about him,” said Shaun Derry to the club's website.



“A midfielder who has so many strings to his bow… He shows aggression, he shows quality on the ball, he can get around the pitch – wins the second ball and can dictate play.



“He’s a fine young man and one that represents the football club in a way we want the football club represented,” he concluded.



Vieira has already handed another Ghanaian Jerusun Rak-Sakyi his debut, after playing him in the season opener against Chelsea.