Making online home rentals an African delight: The Hedzoleh story

For people or investors looking for short stay options in well-built, state-of-the-art accommodations in Accra, hedzoleh.com is your surest reference point.



The online home rental platform, launched on Friday, December 8, 2023, is projected to become the next big convenient place for people searching for short-stay homes.



Speaking during the launch in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of hedzoleh.com, Abigail Martey, said the need for this platform came about for the fact that some home owners leave their residences for periods of time, although others have need for such accommodation options too.



"JOBERG Ghana is a construction company which is into real estate and building of individual homes. JOBERG has been in existence since 2012. We have undertaken several projects for the government of Ghana, which includes projects of the Ministry of Health, Ghana Revenue Authority, and Ministry of Education.



"JOBERG has designed and built homes for individuals of both private and investment purposes. Some of these owners seek to leave their facilities for short or long stay. To ease the transaction, Hedzoleh, a subsidiary apartment rental agency under the management of JOBERG Ghana Limited, has developed an app, hedzoleh.com, which is designed to connect individuals in search of unique and luxurious accommodation.



"In a world that thrives on constant evolution, tohedzoleh.com emerges as not just an app, but a testament to our commitment of making both property owners and prospective tenant transactions simple.



"Hedzoleh.com is more than lines of codes. It is a gateway to conveniently search for houses or homes at the locations at the heart of Accra,"



Also at the event was the Member of Parliament for La Dade Kotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.



She gave the assurance to people looking to use such a platform to expect nothing but the best services.



She was particularly excited that this new platform can rival the other existing one, which are mostly not local platforms.







"Introducing hedzoleh.com, a range of apartments and homes that provides you with the rest and comfort that you desire and need, whether you are currently residing in Ghana, in need of a staycation or visiting Ghana for the holidays, be rest-assured that you can find a home away from home on hedzoleh.com.



"We have heard of Airbnb, Virgo, and other online home booking sites, however, they are not African homes. Therefore, to have one of our own, in particular a Ghanaian, champion such a feat is something to be applauded," she said.



Hedzoleh is a Ga word that means comfort.



The launch was done with support from Odoley Sowah and Victor Smith of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



