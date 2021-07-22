Make yourself and Ghana proud – Vanderpuye, Accra Mayor charge John Laryea ahead of bout

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Ahead of his bout against Namibian opponent, Nathaniel Sebastianus on July 30, 2021, Ghanaian featherweight boxer John Laryea has been visiting some influential persons to seek their blessings and wise counsel.



Last week, the young boxer and his entourage, led by manager Samuel Anim Addo visited former Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye to officially inform him about the bout and pray for his support.



Addressing the delegation, Nii Lante Vanderpuye commended Laryea for his commitment to his craft but cautioned that there is a long road to becoming a boxing great for Ghana.



To reach that level, Nii Lante Vanderpuye advised John Laryea known popularly as 'expensive boxer' to be willing to sacrifice his time and everything to the sport.



The Ododiodioo MP said he is fond of John Laryea’s talent and remains confident that the boxer can develop and become a national boxing icon.



He however believes that discipline and dedication will prove decisive in how his career pans out.



“All I will say is that God should protect him from now till when the bout will happen. We pray against injury and any form of accident. God should give him confidence and courage to take on his opponent. I have told him that discipline is key.



“He should be grateful to his trainers and management and not leave them halfway through. In boxing there are two things, technical discipline and personal discipline. If you find the balance between these two things, you’ll succeed as a boxer,” he said.



On Wednesday, July 21, 2021; John Laryea and his team also paid courtesy call on the the Major of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah.



The AMA boss urged Laryea to heed to the technical advice from his trainer, Carl Lokko and apply himself positively to the bout.



He wished him well and charged him to make Ghana proud on the night.



Samuel Anim Addo who is the manager of the boxer, expressed appreciation to the two public officials and assured them of victory.



John Laryea described the visits as ‘morale booster’ for the upcoming fight.