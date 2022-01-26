Make sure Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup - Haruna Iddrisu to Sports Minister

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has charged the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif to do everything possible to ensure that Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



The Black Stars were paired against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the draw for the 2022 World Cup play-offs on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Cameroon.



Ghana and Nigeria are expected to lock horns in a two-legged in the 2022 World Cup play-off scheduled between 24th and 29th March.



Despite Ghana’s poor showing that saw the team exit the AFCON in the group stages, Haruna Idddrisu believes that the Sports Minister must do his best for Ghana to qualify for the Mundial.



“The Ghanaian people expect the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this year. That is what we ask of you, make sure we qualify for Qatar and perform better than we did in Cameroon,” the Minority Leader said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg at either the Baba Yara Sports Stadium or Accra Sports Stadium.