Make another Jones Attuquayefio out of Samuel Boadu - Charles Taylor charges Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak great, Charles Taylor has charged the club to maintain Coach Samuel Boadu in the helm of affairs and make a new Jones Attuquayefio out of him.



The young tactician has come under fire this season with some fans calling for his head in the midst of the unimpressive spell in the Ghana Premier League.



For Charles Taylor however, Coach Samuel Boadu has potential and Hearts of Oak will be making a big mistake if the club decides to let him go.



“Hearts of Oak should not touch Samuel Boadu. They should rather make another Jones Attuquayefio out of him”



“He should be backed and given a 10-year contract to rebuild the club. He has shown what he can do given the needed support," Charles Taylor said in an interview.



Despite what has been a struggling season for Coach Samuel Boadu, he has still managed to steer Hearts of Oak to the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup where the team will face Dreams FC.