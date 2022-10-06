You are here: HomeSports2022 10 06Article 1637066

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Make a new baby' - Chelsea fans beg Reece James' father after Champions League exploits

L-R: Lauren, Reece and Nigel James L-R: Lauren, Reece and Nigel James

It was a Reece James show on the night of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as Chelsea disciplined second-record UEFA Champions League winners, AC Milan, at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea beat the Italian giants by three unanswered goals on matchday three of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League to boost their chances of qualifying to the last 16 rounds after losing and drawing in their opening two games.

Reece James ran riot on the night after assisting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first goal for Chelsea in the Champions League and scoring a beauty himself in the space of 6 minutes.

Aside from contributing significantly to Chelsea's attack, James also tamed AC Milan and Italian Serie A poster boy Rafael Leao from causing any danger in the game which became one of the talking points after the game.

Reece James was awarded the Man of the Match after the game and he took to Twitter to celebrate the victory, which made his father, Nigel, react like the proud father he is.

Chelsea fans flooded Nigel James' tweet and begged him to give them another baby after producing two exceptional footballers for the club.

They begged him and his wife to produce more children because he has shown to be an excellent producer of great footballers.

Nigel's two children, Reece James and Lauren James, are all professional footballers who play for the Chelsea Men's and Women's teams respectively.

Reece James and Lauren James are also the first siblings and sisters to play for the England senior national team.

Here are some reactions, as Chelsea fans begged Nigel James to father more children who will also help their club:







































Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



