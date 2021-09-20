Make Ghana proud – Otumfuo charges Sports Minister

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

•Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif on Friday, September 17, 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu



•The visit formed part of his tour of the Ashanti Region



•Otumfuo has advised him to replicate the success he chalked at the National Service Secretariat in his new position



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged Mustapha Ussif to deliver in his new role as Minister of Youth and Sports.



Addressing Mustapha Ussif and his delegation during a visit to the Manhyia Palace on Friday, September 17, 2021, Otumfuo disclosed that he has been keeping close tabs on the exploits of Mustapha Ussif and has been impressed with his progress.



He advised that the Sports Minister replicates his strides at the National Service Scheme which he believes elevated him to this current position.



"I have been following you for years now. Your days at the National Service Scheme and now as Sports Minister. The way you transformed your previous office gives me hope about your capabilities. I know you will succeed and make Ghana proud. I am solidly behind you for success," Otumfuo Osei Tutu II told Mustapha Ussif.



The Minister thanked His Majesty for the warm reception and his numerous contribution to sports development and the development of the country at large.



He also disclosed to Otumfuo, his purpose of visit, and sought his guidance and blessings to begin his working tour of the region.



He also gave Otumfuo updates on renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



He indicated that the facility is ready for use and will soon be handed over to the NSA by the contractor.



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium which serves as a hole grounds for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, King Faisal and other lower-division clubs was closed for renovation in February 2020.



Phase 1 of the project saw the grassing of the pitch, laying of tartan tracks, fixing of spectator seats, fixing of an underground pitch drainage system, installation of scoreboard and floodlights have all been completed.



