Make Afriyie Barnieh comfortable - Mohammed Pole tells Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo has urged his former club to do everything possible to keep their star player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



The Black Galaxies striker was the best player and top scorer for Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2021/2022 football season, making him one of the most sought-after players in Ghana.



With five months left on his contract, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has reportedly rejected GH₵120,000 monthly salary.



Reacting to Barnieh's contractual issues, Mohammed Polo urged the Hearts of Oak hierarchy to do everything within their power to make him stay by giving him what he wants.



"Afriyie Barnieh is one of the brightest spots in Hearts of Oak. The management should convince him to stay once they know he is somebody who can help the team,"



"They should make him feel comfortable and stay for at least one more season," Mohammed Polo said as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored in Hearts of Oak's 2-1 victory over Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



JE/KPE