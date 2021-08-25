Majestic Rugby's Rachel Ankomah bags award

Other Sports of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: Yaw Asiedu, Contributor

Rugby League enthusiast and advocate for women in sports, Rachel Ankomah has been honoured with the prestigious Youth Sports Personality of the year award at the just ended Ghana Youth Awards.



Rachel, who is also the founder of the Accra Majestics Rugby League Club, the First Womens Rugby League Cordinator for Ghana and the first Team Manager for Ghana Skolars Rugby League Club was presented with the award on Saturday 21st August at a ceremony held at Silver Star Towers.



Her list of tremendous achievements were recognised by judges(board members of the scheme), who selected her from nine other finalists and the general public who voted to push her to the first 3 positions.



The category was a tight one with her being the only woman and only person who hasn't worked in the media industry.



Speaking to the media on the award, she said "I'm very excited to have won this award. I honestly didn't expect to win, looking at the people I was competing with. Glory be to God that I won and all I can say is thank you to Almighty for making this possible and to my family for the great support and to each and everyone who supported me especially my sister from another mother Rachel Nubour , George and the CEO of Kay Construction, Moses Agbenu for gracing the occasion and Ed, Haruna and Khalil for the constant push. I'm grateful for all the love and support"



She added "I honestly believe we all need to work hard to help push the sports industry especially the under represented sports like Rugby League, Volleyball etc. We have great athletes out there putting in so much efforts and sacrifices but to no avail. It's high time we invest in such sports as it has the potential to help the Youth and the country as a whole grow."



Rachel Ankomah is doing wonderful in the sports industry especially in the field of Rugby League.



Her hard work has been noticed far and wide by people from all walks.

She is the first woman to own a Rugby League Club in Ghana and a great ambassador of Rugby League.