Majeed Warris part of Strasbourg squad for FC Nantes clash

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker, Majeed Warris is expected to be part of the FC Strasbourg team that will travel to face his former club FC Nantes this weekend.



The experienced forward enjoyed some minutes last weekend when his club thrashed Lorient in the French Ligue 1.



Having helped his team in that match, he has subsequently trained well in the last few days and is looking in a very good shape.



As a result, sources have reported that Majeed Warris will be included in the Racing Strasbourg matchday squad in the upcoming weekend when the team plays as a guest to FC Nantes.



It will be a reunion with a club he formerly played for during the 2018/2019 football season in France.



This season, the attacker has made 9 appearances in the French Ligue 1 but is yet to score.



In what will be a game played at a venue he knows so much, Warris will hope to take advantage to open his goal-scoring account for the ongoing season.



