Majeed Warris honoured with degree at Hartpury College

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars striker, Majeed Warris has received an honorary degree from the Hartpury College in the United Kingdom.



The Racing Strasbourg forward who is a former student of the college was conferred with the degree in midweek for his outstanding exploits in football.



Taking to his Twitter page to share the honour he has received, Majeed Warris has expressed his appreciation to the college, his former club Right to Dream Academy as well as his friends and family.



“I am honoured to receive the sports honorary degree Award in Hartpury college (UK) yesterday. Want to say a big thanks to Right to Dream and Hartpury College college for their continuous support and also to my family, friends and teammate,” Majeed Warris said in a post on his Twitter page.



This weekend, the experienced forward will be in action for Racing Strasbourg when they face his former club FC Nantes.