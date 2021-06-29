Majeed Waris starts pre-season with Strasbourg

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Strasbourg forward Majeed Waris reported to camp on the first day of training which was supervised by manager Julien Stéphan.



The former Rennes coach who trained with the side for the first time since his appointment introduced himself to the squad before the session began.



10 players reported to the team's training camp for preseason ahead of the 2021/22 season.



Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku missed training due to his involvement with Black Stars in the two international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



Djiku will have an extended holiday and join the team later in the week.



Strasbourg has lined up a series of preparatory games during this period.



The players present at training are: Bingourou Kamara, Alexandre Pierre - Karol Fila, Marvin Senaya, Marvin Elimbi, Anthony Caci, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Sanjin Prcic, Mahamé Siby, Ibrahima Sissoko, Mehdi Chahiri, Adrien Lebeau, Adrien Thomasson, Moataz Zemzemi, Ludibovic Ajoque, Habiballi , Moïse Sahi, Moussa Suso, Majeed Waris.