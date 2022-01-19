Majeed Waris ends goal drought against Montpellier

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Majeed Waris came off the bench to score his first goal of the season in Strasbourg's 3-1 win over Montpellier in the French league.



The former Right to Dream player came on in place of Lucas Perrin in the 69th minute and scored the equaliser in the 77th minute.



After being helped by Adrien Thomasson, he right-footed a shot from a tight angle on the right into the bottom right corner with the goalkeeper left in no man's land.



Waris was playing in his 11th league game for the club.



Montpellier grabbed the lead in the tenth minute when Florent Mollet rifled a right-footed effort from the center of the box into the bottom left corner.



The 30-year-old attacker joined Ligue 1 side Strasbourg during the 2020 summer transfer window.