Majeed Waris declared fit to play against Lille on Sunday

Sports News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Majeed Waris has been declared fit to play in Strasbourg game against Lille on Sunday in the French Ligue I.



The 30-year-old missed Strasbourg's 1-0 away win over Lens in mid-week due to injury, as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com



Waris will be available for selection in Sunday's game against Lille which has been confirmed by Coach Julien Stéphan.



"Dimitri Liénard (middle, current left piston), Majeed Waris (striker) and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (middle) performed an individualized session on Thursday which took place well spent, "



"It's going better and we hope they will be usable," said Strasbourg coach Julien Stéphan on Friday at a press conference.



The former FC Porto trained with the squad on Thursday and has been declared fit to make a return for his side.



Majeed Waris has made five appearances for Strasbourg in the ongoing campaign.



Strasbourg is placed 9th on the league table with 10 points matchday seven.