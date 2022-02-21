Majeed Ashimeru on target for Anderlecht in win over Genk

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was on target for Anderlecht in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.



Ashimeru helped Anderlecht defeat Genk 2-0 at home in the league as he grabbed the opener.



The Ghanaian who has been very impressive for the purple whites recently underlined his importance as he crushed home the opener in the 36th minute of the game to give Anderlecht the lead.



It was his third league goal of the season and also his third consecutive start of the season after a long spell on the bench.



Yari Verschaeren scored the second goal for Anderlecht in the 41st minute.



The Ghanaian lasted 80 minutes on the field before he was replaced by Swede midfielder Kristoffer Olsson.