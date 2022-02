Soccer News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana international midfielder put up a sterling display as he provided an assist in their 2-1 win at Zulte Waregem in the Jupiler League.



His output earned him an official Man of the Match award.



Ashimeru appeared in four TOTW selections by different outfits.



He was in the best XI chosen by betFIRST, Whoscored.com, Voetbalflisten and Elevensportsbe for week 27.