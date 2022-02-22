Majeed Ashimeru excited after scoring against Genk

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Majeed Ashimeru was delighted to be on the scoresheet for Anderlecht in their 2-0 win over KRC Genk in the Belgian Pro League.



The Ghanaian midfielder broke the deadlock with a sublime finish on the half hour mark before Yari Verschaeren sealed the win a few minutes later.



Ashimeru’s 36th minute strike was his 3rd goal of the season



“It’s all joy when we get to celebrate together. Last night was one for the fans ! Excited to be on the scoresheet let’s Keep going together"



#KingMaker God Alone” he posted on his social media page.



The 24 year old has been in fine form for the Purple and Whites since his return from a long injury lay-off.



Anderlecht are 4th on the league table with 51 points after 28 matches.



