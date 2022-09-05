Majeed Ashimeru delighted to make injury comeback in Anderlecht's draw against OH Leuven

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has expressed delight after making an injury comeback in Anderlecht's draw against OH Leuven.



The Black Stars midfielder returned to action for the first time since July 30, when he was withdrawn after half-time in the victory against Cercle Brugge.



Ashimeru replaced Anouar Ait El Haji in the 56th minute as the Purple and Whites were held at home by Oud-Hervelee Leuven.



"Amazing feelings to be back on the pitch. Thanks to the amazing fans for the continuous support!! We keep fighting together," he posted on Twitter after the game.



Ashimeru made an instant impact after providing the assist for Julien Duranville to cancel an early lead from Jon Dugar for Leuven.



Musa Al Tamari gave the visitors the lead with 15 minutes remaining before Fabio Silva lavelled late in the game.



Majeed Ashimeru has played three games in the Belgium topflight this season, scoring a goal and providing an assist.