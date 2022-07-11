You are here: HomeSports2022 07 11Article 1579949

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Majeed Ashimeru decisive for Anderlecht in win over FC Nordsjaelland

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru starred for his RSC Anderlecht side over the weekend when the team beat FC Nordsjaelland twice in a day.

Ahead of the 2022/23 football season, clubs in Europe are busy with pre-season knowing that the commencement of the campaign is just around the corner.

On Saturday, July 9, 2022, Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht engaged Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland in a pre-season friendly exercise.

The first game was dominated by the team from Belgium as the side cruised to a thumping 3-1 win at the end of the encounter.

The second friendly proved tough for the team with FC Nordsjaelland putting up a stronger performance.

Fortunately, RSC Anderlecht had a secret weapon in Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

The former Red Bull Salzburg man changed the game for his team in the second half with a masterclass displayed that propelled the side to post a 1-0 win over FC Nordsjaelland.