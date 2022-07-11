Majeed Ashimeru decisive for Anderlecht in win over FC Nordsjaelland

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru starred for his RSC Anderlecht side over the weekend when the team beat FC Nordsjaelland twice in a day.



Ahead of the 2022/23 football season, clubs in Europe are busy with pre-season knowing that the commencement of the campaign is just around the corner.



On Saturday, July 9, 2022, Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht engaged Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland in a pre-season friendly exercise.



The first game was dominated by the team from Belgium as the side cruised to a thumping 3-1 win at the end of the encounter.



The second friendly proved tough for the team with FC Nordsjaelland putting up a stronger performance.



Fortunately, RSC Anderlecht had a secret weapon in Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.



The former Red Bull Salzburg man changed the game for his team in the second half with a masterclass displayed that propelled the side to post a 1-0 win over FC Nordsjaelland.