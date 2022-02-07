Majeed Ashimeru bosses the stats with towering display as Anderlecht win big in Belgium

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international midfielder Majeed Ashimeru put up a swashbuckling performance to help Anderlecht post a 4-1 win over AS Eupen at home on Sunday in the Belgian Jupiler League.



The 24-year-old scored a rating of 8.1 where he completed the most dribbles in the match and created the most chances (3).



Ashimeru was the most accurate passer (92%) and had 86 touches of the ball.



To cap his performance, the former WAFA player won the most duels (8) in the match.



Ashimeru was replaced after 85 minutes by Marco Kana.



Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring after just three minutes and Christian Kouamé added the second four minutes later.



But Eupen pulled one back on 13 minutes through Smail Prevljak before Zirkzee restored their two-goal lead with another finish.



Two minutes to full time, Benito Raman netted the fourth for Vincent Kompany's side.