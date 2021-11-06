Majeed Ashemiru delighted to have joined Anderlecht

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru says he is happy to have joined Belgian side Anderlecht on permanent basis.



The 23-year-old signed a permanent deal with RSC Anderlecht, after an impressive six-month loan from the Austrian club, RB Salzburg.



The former WAFA midfielder played 12 games for Anderlecht, scoring one goal during his loan spell in Belgium.



The Ghanaian International is very happy to have joined the Belgian giants and confirmed he feels at home in Brussels.



He was very happy with the club's decision to keep him at the end of last season.



He admits that he did not like Austria, the football played in the championship which did not suit his style.



Majeed Ashimeru’s heroics for Anderlecht against Leuven has earned him the name “Ashimeru Suarez” after the handball incident in stoppage time of the match as he rescued his side from defeat.