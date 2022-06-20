Maintain Wollacott as number 1 goalkeeper for World Cup – Otto Addo told

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalie Abukari Damba, wants Joseph Wollacott maintained as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the former Black Stars goalkeeper, the Swindon Town goalkeeper has proven to be one of the best shot stoppers in the national team and deserves to be in the starting line-up for Ghana’s games at the World Cup.



He noted that for a goalkeeper who was scouted from the lowest divisions to have shown enough consistency in the national team, he deserve to man at the World Cup.



“I think if we're going to be very fair, and looking at the current performances of these goalkeepers over time, in terms of reliability and consistency, Wollacott stands tall among the goalkeepers,” looking at his current exploits,” Damba stated.



Following the impressive performance of Manaf Nurudeen at the Kirin Cup, there has been talks for the young goalkeeper to be given the nod to be in post for the Black Stars at the World Cup but Damba believes Wollacott is the right man for the World Cup.



''Wollacott was scouted from a lower division league in England but then we all thought it was quite a difficult ground for him because he was brought in at a very difficult time and he was thrown straight into the hot seat. In my opinion, it was a difficult thing to do but he stood up to the challenge even though he had difficult times and slowly he started building his confidence. We all saw his exploits in the last AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers,” the former goalkeepers’ trainer stated.