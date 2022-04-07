Maintain Black Stars technical team for 2022 World Cup - Gideon Mensah

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah, says the current Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo must be maintained for the 2022 World Cup.



Otto Addo, Didi Dramani and George Boateng, and Technical Advisor Chris Hughton were named as the technical team for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria last month.



Following Ghana's qualification for the Mundial, President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on the Ghana Football Association to ensure the technical team lead the team to the World Cup in Qatar before a long term decision is made.



Mensah, who featured in both games at the Baba Yara Stadium and at the Moshood Abiola Stadium had high praise for the technical staff on how they went about the preparations for the Nigeria game.



“We loved the atmosphere around these three coaches, Didi Dramani, Otto Addo, and George Boateng,” he told Joy Sports.



The Bordeaux left-back identified how the coaching staff gave him the needed confidence ahead of the game detailing what was required of him in the two games.



“They gave me a role in the team, not just as a young boy coming into the team but the trust. Moving on, I’ll love to work with coaches like this.”



Although the World Cup is seven months away, the 23-year-old defender believes the core of the team should be maintained alongside the technical staff.



“Going to the World Cup, I think it will be easier for us if we go with this team, I mean, most of the players and technical staff”



“If we are going to have them in the World Cup, why not? It’s going to be one of the greatest things to have happened to the national team,” he added.



Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the tournament that has been scheduled to kick off in November.



The Black Stars are making their fourth World Cup appearance with their best performance in 2010 in South Africa.