Mahamadou Keita: All you need to know about the referee for Ghana vs Madagascar game

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Malian referee, Mahamadou Keita has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Madagascar.



The Black Stars will begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a home game against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, before taking on the Central African Republic Saturday, June 4.



At 7 pm today, the two teams will face off at the Cape Coast Stadium and Mahamadou Keita will be the moderator in the game.



Keita will be supported by compatriots Modibo Samake and Drissa Kamory Niare as the assistant referees whilst Sory Ibrahima Keita Sory will be the 4th official.



The Malian match official has been in charge of two CAF Confederation Cup matches this season.



Keita was the center referee when AS Kigali lost at home to Daring Club Motema Pembe in the second round and also handled the group stage game between JS Saoura and Orlando Pirates in Algiers.



The match commissioner is coming from Nigeria in the person of Alhaji Babagana Kalli with the referees assessor being Waldabert Koissouai from Chad.



Dr. Christiana Baah has been appointed the COVID-19 officer for the match.